Woman in court after north-east British Legion break-in

A woman has appeared in court after a north-east British Legion was broken into in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were made aware of a break-in at the British Legion on the High Street in Buckie at around 4.35am on Monday morning.

And Elliemay Devlin has now appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 24-year-old appeared facing a string of charges, including two of theft by housebreaking.

She was also charged with theft by shoplifting, carrying an offensive weapon, and culpable and reckless conduct.

Devlin, whose general address was given as Buckie, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case against her was committed for further examination and she was released on bail.

No date was fixed for her next appearance over the allegations.