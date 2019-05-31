Woman in court after £34,000 of cocaine recovered at Aberdeen Railway Station

A woman has appeared in court after police recovered cocaine worth £34,000 at Aberdeen Railway Station.

Nikita Arnett, 33, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

She faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Arnett, whose general address was given as Wolverhampton, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokeswoman said she was released on bail while the case against her was continued for further examination.

No date was fixed for her next appearance.

It comes after CID officers with support from Police Scotland’s dog unit attended the railway station on Wednesday as part of ongoing efforts to target transport routes in and out of the city.

They recovered cocaine worth more than £34,000 during the operation.