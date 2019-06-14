Woman headbutted security guard at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A woman has been handed a curfew after headbutting a security guard at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Marianne Downie, 24, lashed out at a G4S officer at the court on July 23 last year after being sentenced to prison.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told the court Downie “became angry and abusive”. He said: “She lunged towards the complainer and struck him on the face with her head.

“She was subsequently restrained to the ground.”

While on the ground she said: “Let me up and I’ll show you a proper headbutt.”

She previously pled guilty to assault.

Defence agent Michael Burnett said his client “clearly has issues” but pointed out she had co-operated with the preparation of a social work report.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Downie, of Station Road, Fraserburgh, to be supervised for 12 months and handed her a curfew for six months and 20 days.