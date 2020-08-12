Woman fined for stealing clothes from Aberdeen store

An Aberdeen woman has been fined after admitting stealing clothing from TK Maxx.

Lisa McPhee or Baxter was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled guilty through her solicitor John Ferrie.

Baxter, 47, admitted stealing a quantity of clothing from TK Maxx at Kittybrewster Retail Park on December 3.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the clothes had a value of £58.95. She added they had been fully recovered.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Ferrie said: “There is a background of drugs. She had fallen back into the position where she was stealing to fund her drug habit.”

Sheriff William Summers said Baxter, whose address was given in court papers as Cruden Crescent, Aberdeen, had a “raft of previous convictions”, but also noted that the clothes had been fully recovered.

He fined Baxter £130.