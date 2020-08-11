Woman facing assault and robbery charge over rush-hour incident in Aberdeen

A woman has appeared in court in connection with a rush hour robbery on a city street.

Police had appealed for information after a 27-year-old woman had her bag taken on Ashgrove Road at its junction with Westburn Drive.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 9am, and the woman was left distressed and “extremely upset”, but did not require medical treatment.

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident was Dana Mullen.

The 41-year-old is facing a charge of assault and robbery.

She is also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

During the behind-closed-doors court hearing she made no plea.

Mullen, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, had the case against her committed for further examination and was remanded in custody.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said She is expected to appear in court again within the next eight days.

After the incident on Thursday police checked CCTV footage from in and around the area, and also made a call for drivers to check their dash cams.

Detective Barry Wallace had said: “A young woman has been extremely upset by this incident.

”I would also appeal to motorists to check their dash cams as it could have captured images which could assist our investigation.”