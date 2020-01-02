Woman denies attacking man with broom in Aberdeen nightclub

A woman has denied assaulting a man in an Aberdeen nightclub by hitting him on the head with a broom.

Anam-Cara Ashcroft-Kelly, 25, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court .

She faces a charge of assaulting a man, who was acting in the course of his employment, at Atik Nightclub on Bridge Place in Aberdeen city centre on May 12.

It is alleged she struggled with him, struck him on the head with a broom, repeatedly punched him on the head, kicked him and struck him with her knee.

Ashcroft-Kelly, of Blackhills Way, Westhill, denies the charge.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fixed a further pre-trial hearing for later this month.

