Woman crushed after sofa dropped from Aberdeen rooftop still in pain ‘every day’ more than a year on

A woman left with horrific injuries after two men dropped a sofa from a rooftop has told how she is in pain “every day” – more than a year on.

Edita Butkeviciute, 31, was badly injured after the incident in Aberdeen in December 2019.

Offshore worker Barrie Law, 27, and Lee Morrison, 33, admitted acting culpably and recklessly after the case called before Sheriff Philip Mann at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson accepted a reduced charge of the two men culpably and recklessly “dropping” a sofa from a rooftop at Nailco Nail Bar on 409 Union Street, rather than the initial accusation of “throwing” it.

Ms Butkeviciute was on a break from her work when the three-piece settee fell on top of her.

In a statement released through Digby Brown Solicitors, she revealedshe still “cannot sit straight” for long period s of time due to metal plates in her spine.

Ms Butkeviciute has also been left unable to work.

The force of the blow knocked her out and she suffered multiple broken bones, including a fractured spine, broken thigh and broken ankle.

Law and Morrison admitted acting culpably and recklessly by dropping a sofa from a rooftop at Nailco Nail Bar on 409 Union Street, causing severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment to Ms Butkeviciute.

The incident happened on December 7 when she went out into the rear yard off Union Street.

Sentence on Law, of Union Street, Aberdeen, and Morrison, of Davidson Drive, Aberdeen, was deferred until next month.

After the hearing, Ms Butkeviciute said in a statement released through Digby Brown Solicitors: “It’s been more than a year since my injuries and I still have metal plates in my spine.

“I’m in pain every day, cannot sit straight for longer than 40 minutes and I’m not able to go back to work.

“I am glad these two men admitted what happened so other people can learn an important lesson – people can get seriously hurt and what happened to me proves that.”

She added: “I’ve been helped a lot by my sister-in-law and my best friend and I am grateful for their support.”