Aberdeen woman threatened to slit throats of Primark security guards

An Aberdeen woman threatened to slit the throats of security guards at Primark.

Jennifer Cordiner, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the matter, which happened on September 13.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter told the court Cordiner was being spoken to by security at Primark on Union Street.

She said: “They had reason to detain the accused until police arrived and it was while they were detaining her she was shouting and made various threatening remarks saying she was going to assault police and she would slit their throats and that comment was made in relation to the security guards.”

Cordiner, whose address was given in court papers as Leask Avenue, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and making threats.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Cordiner until later this month for reports to be prepared.

