Woman admits stealing wine from Aberdeen Asda store

A woman has appeared in court and admitted stealing a bottle of wine.

Lynne Stephen, 43, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to stealing the booze from Asda on Garthdee Road on October 31.

Fiscal depute Alan Wickham told the court the bottle of wine was valued at £4.50.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton asked for sentence to be deferred to call alongside other matters.

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin called for a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment and deferred sentence on Stephen, of Lang Stracht, Aberdeen, until March.

