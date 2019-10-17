Woman admits stealing steak from Aberdeen supermarket and breaking into church

A woman has admitted stealing from a supermarket and breaking into an Aberdeen church.

Denise Elrick, 29, went to Morrisons on King Street, Aberdeen, on June 21 this year and stole three packets of steak.

Then on August 20 this year, Elrick broke into High Church Hilton on Hilton Drive, Aberdeen, and attempted to steal.

The building is owned by the Church of Scotland.

Elrick, whose address was given as Cairncry Road, Aberdeen, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted shoplifting from Morrisons and housebreaking with intent to steal at the church.

Sheriff Graeme Buchanan heard Elrick is under supervision as part of a community payback order due to expire in January.

He extended it by another nine months.