Woman admits speeding in 50mph zone on A90

A woman has been sentenced for driving more than 20mph above the speed limit.

Kathleen Fraser was caught travelling at 72mph in a 50mph section of the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road on July 30 this year.

The 68-year-old was clocked from Johnston Lodge Entrance to the A937 Marykirk junction.

Fraser did not appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled guilty by letter to speeding.

Sheriff Graham Napier fined Fraser, whose address was given in court as Lawers Crescent, Polmont, £270 and handed her four penalty points.

