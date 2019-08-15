Woman admits punching steward on head in Aberdeen nightclub

A woman has admitted punching a door steward in the head in an Aberdeen nightclub.

Symone Davis, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to a charge of assault over the incident.

She admitted punching the man on the head on December 29 at Prohibition nightclub, Langstane Place, Aberdeen.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar said the incident happened around 3.15am.

Sentence was deferred on Davis, of Walker Crescent, Inverness, until September to allow more time for the preparation of a social work report previously requested.

