Woman admits killing man in Aberdeen flat

A woman has admitted killing a pensioner who spent some of his £86,000 inheritance on holidays for her relatives, a court has heard.

Sharyn Stewart, 53, is on trial accused of the murder of 65-year-old Alan Cowie at his home on the city’s Alexander Terrace, on January 2 2018.

Stewart is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh and denies charges of murder and attempted murder.

The jury heard from Stewart’s lawyer Stephen O’Rourke QC that his client wanted to plead guilty to a charge of culpable homicide.

However, prosecutors rejected the plea.

Stewart’s legal team entered a special defence of diminished responsibility on their client’s behalf.

The jury heard that, before his death, Mr Cowie inherited tens of thousands of pounds.

He used some of the cash to pay for members of Stewart’s family to go on holiday.

Charge details

Prosecutors claim that on April 18 2017, Stewart attempted to murder Mr Cowie at his home by pushing him and repeatedly kicking him on his head and body.

She also allegedly placed a plastic bag over his head and restricted his breathing.

The Crown also claims on January 2 2018, Stewart murdered Mr Cowie by striking him on the head and body with a bottle before knocking him to the ground.

It is also claimed Stewart stood on Mr Cowie’s neck and restricted his breathing.

Yesterday, the trial began with prosecutor Angela Grey reading a statement of agreed evidence.

The jurors heard how Stewart “caused the death” of Mr Cowie after she assaulted him at a flat on Alexander Terrace, Aberdeen, on January 2 last year.

The jury also heard Mr Cowie inherited cash and how on December 29 2017 he telephoned Clydesdale Bank and the Bank of Scotland to report his bank cards had been stolen.

Alistair Smith, 28, also gave evidence.

He said he lived with Stewart’s daughter and their three children directly across from Mr Cowie’s flat on the ground floor of a tenement.

He said Mr Cowie and Stewart had a “confusing” relationship.

He added: “To Alan, they were partners. To Sharyn they were good friends.”

Mr Smith also told the court that Mr Cowie gave him and his partner money.

He added: “He was a generous man. I knew he had money. He bought us a sofa – this was so we didn’t have to take out finance – and we paid him back.

“He took us on holiday. He was a generous guy. He bought my eldest daughter teddies and gifts.”

Mr Smith said during a break to Blackpool, he witnessed Mr Cowie and Stewart “trying to attack each other” and said he had to “pull them apart”.

He added both Mr Cowie and Stewart indulged in “childish behaviour”.

He said: “She’d say he hit her. He’d say she hit him. But I didn’t really take it seriously.”

The trial continues.