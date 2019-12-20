Woman admits kicking another female in head at Aberdeen city centre nightclub

A woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting kicking another female in the head at an Aberdeen city centre nightclub.

Megan Brady assaulted the woman at the Underground Klub on Bridge Street in Aberdeen on March 16.

The 20-year-old seized her by the hair, pulled her to the ground and kicked her to the head, leaving her injured.

She previously pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury and appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Brady, whose address was given in court papers as Palmerston Road in Aberdeen, to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for six months.

The community payback order was imposed as an alternative to a custodial sentence.