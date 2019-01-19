Woman admits to court that she failed to pay for a taxi in Aberdeen

A woman had admitted failing to pay a £40 taxi fare.

Rachael Whiteside, 26, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Whiteside got the taxi around noon on September 10 from an address on Prospect Terrace in the city, to RBS on Union Street, then to Balnagask Circle and finally back to Prospect Terrace.

Fiscal depute Katie Murray said: “When leaving the taxi the accused did not pay and told the driver she didn’t have money for the fare but would go and get this.

“However, she never returned with the money.

“The driver alerted police who were passing and advised the accused had entered the locus.

“The police accessed the property to look for Whiteside and she was found within a wardrobe. Around 0.4g of heroin was also recovered.”

Whiteside, whose address was given in court papers as Oldcroft Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to hiring the taxi without paying or intending to pay.

She also admitted possession of heroin.

Defence agent Laura Gracie told the court her client had relapsed into heroin use.

Sheriff Charlotte Coutts deferred sentence on Whiteside until May for her to be of good behaviour.