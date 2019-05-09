Woman admits driving dangerously after pedestrian pinned between two cars on Aberdeen street

A pensioner has admitted driving dangerously in an incident which resulted in a pedestrian being pinned between two cars.

Sylvia Sutherland or Sluyter, 86, pled guilty by letter to the dangerous driving offence which took place on November 1 last year, on the city’s Union Grove and Ashley Road.

The charge states she crashed with two parked cars and failed to comply with a red light.

She then went on to crash with a car being driven by another motorist and, after losing control of the vehicle she was driving, Sluyter collided with another parked car.

The impact caused the parked car to be “shunted forward”, pinning a pedestrian between it and another vehicle.

Sluyter, whose address was given in court papers as Union Grove, Aberdeen, had her case deferred for personal appearance until next month.