Woman admits causing death of 67-year-old in head-on crash in north-east

A woman has admitted causing the death of a 67-year-old in a horror head-on crash on a north-east road.

Ludivine Mercy had crossed onto the wrong side of the A952 Cortes to Mintlaw road at Mintlaw and collided with another car travelling in the opposite direction.

The horrific crash left a 67-year-old woman, who had been a front seat passenger in the other vehicle, with injuries so severe that she died in hospital the following day.

The driver of the other car was also left with severe injuries, while a female in the back seat suffered severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Mercy, 43, was not personally present in court, but defence counsel David Moggach entered a plea of guilty on her behalf.

She admitted causing death by careless driving by failing to maintain proper observations, driving onto the opposite lane and into the path of an oncoming car and colliding with it, leading to the death of the woman and injuring the two others.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The collision happened around 9.45pm on August 23, 2018, and the woman died on August 24 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mercy herself also sustained injuries in the collision.

Mr Moggach said: “Mrs Mercy was seriously injured in the collision herself. She still has ongoing problems.

Sheriff William Summers deferred on Mercy, whose address was given in court papers as Cove Walk, Cove Bay, Aberdeen, until August for reports.

He ordered a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared in time for the sentencing hearing.

The sheriff said: “The accident on August 23 2018 had tragic consequences for all concerned.

“The accused had pled guilty to causing death by careless driving.

“Given the gravity of that charge I can’t sensibly proceed to sentence.

“I will adjourn for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.”