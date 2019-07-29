Woman admits assaulting female in Aberdeen city centre bar

A woman has admitted assaulting another female in an Aberdeen city centre pub.

Rozlynne Inglis was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, however, the 51-year-old submitted a guilty plea to a charge of assault by letter.

The incident happened at Coopers Bar on John Street, Aberdeen, on January 28.

Inglis admitted assaulting a woman by pushing her and grabbing her by the hair.

She also punched her on the head during the incident.

With no defence agent in court to represent Inglis in her absence, Sheriff Duncan Ferguson elected to defer sentence for her to be personally present on the next occasion.

A date was fixed for mid-August for Inglis, whose address was given in court papers as Nelson Street, Aberdeen, to be sentenced and she was ordained to appear.