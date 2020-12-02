Woman, 70, gets eight-year ban after crash on north-east road

A north-east pensioner who left a fellow motorist with a broken arm and nose after failing to safely overtake another vehicle has been banned from the road for eight years.

Marlene Summers, 70, was behind the wheel of her purple Renault travelling south on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road near Hatton on September 22 last year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told she misjudged the overtaking manoeuvre and hit a Ford Fiesta going in the opposite direction as well as crashing into BMW.

Summers, who was not present in the dock yesterday, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward said: “At the time she manoeuvred her car into the opposing carriageway and into the path of a silver Ford Fiesta.

“Another motorist recalls flashing his headlights in an attempt to warn of an imminent collision.

“Becoming aware that a collision was about to happen the motorist in the blue BMW slowed down as the accused attempted to move her car back into the southbound lane.

“As she did this the front offside of the accused’s car collided with the front of the Ford Fiesta causing both vehicles to spin and the Ford to come to a halt on the south side verge.

“The motorist in the BMW was unable to react in time to avoid the accused’s car. Both vehicles came to a stop with the accused’s car on top of the BMW’s bonnet blocking the carriageway.

“The driver of the Ford Fiesta and the accused were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for injury assessment and all the vehicles were written off.”

She added the driver of the Ford Fiesta suffered a broken nose and arm while Summers had some minor pelvis and abdomen injuries. The man involved is expected to make a full recovery.

Defence Leonard Burkinshaw said: “Mrs Summers has no previous convictions. She had come up behind the BMW and she decided she would pass this vehicle but is not used to driving outwith town.

“It was an error of judgement.”

Sheriff William Summers said: “This was plainly a serious error of judgement.”

As well as the driving ban, Sheriff Summers fined Summers, of Sandford Court, Peterhead, £600.