Woman, 63, denies assaulting police officer by hitting her with door

A woman has denied assaulting a police officer by hitting her with a door.

The case against Dorothea Thomson, 63, called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

She is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at her address on Girdleness Road in Aberdeen on August 18 by acting in an aggressive manner and shouting and swearing.

And she is further alleged to have assaulted a female police officer by pushing a door, causing it to strike her on the head, causing her to become trapped between the door and frame and then applying “bodily pressure” to the door, all to the officer’s injury.

Thomson, whose address was given in court papers as Girdleness Road, Aberdeen, denies the charges.

The case was continued to a pre-trial hearing in January.