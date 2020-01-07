Woman, 57, gave cops ‘dog’s abuse’ after pal thrown out of Aberdeen nightclub

A woman gave police officers “dog’s abuse” outside an Aberdeen city centre nightspot after her pal was thrown out.

Lorna Davie, 57, became annoyed as bouncers at the premises on Langstane Place threw out her friend and began using her mobile phone to film the scene.

But when police officers turned up she started shouting and swearing. Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers found Davie “shouting and alleging that door stewards had assaulted another male” at 10.30pm.

Mrs Souter said officers then seized her phone as evidence before Davie “began to repeatedly shout and swear at officers, making various derogatory comments towards them”.

She was then arrested and lashed out while being put in the back of a police van, kicking one officer on the shin.

Davie, of Beattie Avenue, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to assaulting a police officer on April 11.

Defence lawyer Mike Monro said his client, who had been drinking, became “annoyed” at the way the man was being put out of the premises, and when police turned up and saw her filming, they “grabbed hold of her and took the phone”. He added: “She gave them, if I can use the phrase, dog’s abuse.”

Sheriff William Summers fined her £225.