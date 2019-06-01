Woman, 40, jailed after hitting man with bottle in Aberdeen city centre

A man has told how he was left “coated in blood” following an attack on an Aberdeen city centre street.

The 25-year-old, who did not want to be named, was assaulted on Union Street by Sean Donegan, 26, and Jodie Gray, 40.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court he had been walking with some friends at about 11.40pm on April 21 when one of the group bumped shoulders with Gray who “became aggressive”.

She said the assault victim put his arm between them to “try to de-escalate the situation”.

Donegan then punched the young man with a clenched fist to his left eye, and when the victim tried to push him away, both Donegan and Gray released a “flurry of punches” to his head and body.

Ms MacVicar said: “Thereafter Gray used a bottle and struck the complainer to the back of his head and fluid ran down the back of his neck.”

Both Donegan and Gray then walked away towards the St Nicholas Centre while the young man was left with a “small laceration to the back of his head which was bleeding” and “abrasions and swelling around his left eye”.

Following the court case, the victim said: “I used to be a doorman, so fights don’t really phase me, but there are people out there who could be really affected by something like this.

“I’ve got a scar on the back of my head and I still get quite bad headaches which I’ve been to the doctor about.

“I was coated in blood. The one on the back of my head was quite a deep wound.”

During the hearing, the court heard that Donegan and Gray also assaulted another man on the same street, punching him on the head in an “unprovoked” attack.

Donegan, of Short Loanings, Aberdeen, and Gray, of Craigie Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to two charges of assault to injury.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd, representing Donegan, said his client had “tried to intervene” in an argument between Gray and the other woman.

He added: “He had consumed quite a lot of alcohol that day.”

Alex Burn, Gray’s solicitor, said his client had tried to apologise after colliding with the woman before the man thought she was being “aggressive” and pushed her away.

He said: “There’s a real stramash between the parties. I think alcohol was consumed by both parties.

“There was a real rammy going on and she accepts that she acted in the manner described.”