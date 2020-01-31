‘Wicked’ men attacked bikers on north-east road, court told

A senior prosecutor has told a jury that two men were “actively involved” in attacking a group of motorcyclists with a car.

Andrew Bowen QC said evidence showed Ian Ewing, 44, and Patrick Noble, 52, had participated in an incident on the A98 near Cullen, Moray, in 2018.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told by Mr Bowen that the two men attempted to murder Colin Sutherland by driving a car at him.

He said the pair had assaulted John Sutherland, Edward Forrest and Nicky Syratt.

Mr Bowen said: “You can be satisfied that Colin Sutherland was assaulted when a car was driven towards him. The act of driving a car towards a motorcycle at speed shows wicked recklessness.

“Ian Ewing and Mr Noble were actively involved in a joint purpose.

“Their purpose was to severely injure him.”

The advocate depute made the claims during the sixth day of proceedings against the pair.

He spoke shortly after he dropped charges against Kyle Urquhart, 22, and 57-year-old Ian Yeomans. Those two men were also accused alongside Ewing and Noble of participating in the alleged attack.

Ewing, of Stonehaven, and Noble, of Aberdeen, deny charges of attempted murder and assault to severe injury and assault to the danger of life.

Mr Bowen told jurors they could be satisfied of the two men’s guilt by looking at the evidence which had been put before him.

He said when police stopped the car allegedly used to assault Colin Sutherland, Ewing was in the driver’s seat.

The lawyer said when officers searched the vehicle, they found a hammer underneath a passenger’s seat. Mr Bowen said the DNA of Ewing and Noble was found on the implement.

Ewing’s advocate Susan Duff told the jury there was enough reasonable doubt to acquit her client.

She said the Crown hadn’t done enough to show her client was guilty of any wrongdoing.

Mrs Duff told the jurors: “I submit to you that the true verdict is to acquit Ian Ewing. Let him leave here in the same way he walked into court on the first day of the trial – an innocent man.”

The two men have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial, before Lady Scott, continues today when Noble’s counsel David Moggach will address the jury.

Lady Scott will then give her legal directions to the jury.