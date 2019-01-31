Warrant issued for arrest of Aberdeen stalker who left mannequin head with knife stabbed into it outside neighbours’ door

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a stalker who left a mannequin head with a knife stabbed into it outside his neighbours’ home.

Jordan Gall failed to appear for sentencing yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and a warrant was granted for his apprehension by Sheriff Ian Wallace.

The 23-year-old’s victims – a man and woman who lived in the same block of flats as him – were left scared to leave their home as a result of a sinister series of incidents at the hands of the accused.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He previously pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that caused the couple fear or alarm on occasions between October 23 and November 25, and culpably and recklessly throwing crockery and a crate of DVDs out of a fourth-floor window on November 18.

Gall, whose address was given as West North Street, Aberdeen, also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by throwing glass objects from his window, leaving abusive letters and leaving a mannequin head with a knife stuck in it beside their address on October 20.

The incidents happened at an address in the Rosemount area of the city.