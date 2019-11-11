Warrant granted for north-east man’s arrest after he fails to show at court

A warrant has been granted for a north-east man concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin after he failed to turn up at court.

Jake Osborne had been due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to two charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin, at an address on East North Street, in Peterhead, on October 24 last year.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said police found Osborne at the address, as well as £6,420 in cash, £4,660 of cocaine and heroin valued at £880.

Equipment including scales was also discovered.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin previously deferred sentence on Osborne, whose address was given as Malpas Road, Grays, Essex, for reports.

But when he failed to show up for sentencing she granted a warrant for his arrest.