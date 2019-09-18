Warrant granted after ‘menace to the public’ fails to appear at Aberdeen court

A warrant has been granted for an Aberdeen man branded a “menace” after he was repeatedly found lying in the road and then abused those who tried to help.

Peter McCaffrey, 57, was due to be sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but failed to appear and a warrant was granted.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong previously told the court at 11pm on July 11 police observed the accused lying on a public footpath near the Music Hall, adding: “When they went to assist the accused he began to shout and swear at them.”

McCaffrey was also found lying in Virginia Street on July 13 before a similar scenario unfolded and on July 26 he was found lying on North Deeside Road before going on to shout and swear at police.

On June 20 he shouted, swore and threatened paramedics, and on August 1 he shouted and swore at police before attempting to punch them.

McCaffrey, of Virginia Street, Aberdeen, previously admitted six charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one of assault.

At the previous hearing Sheriff Murdo MacLeod said: “I’m conscious of the fact he’s using up the time of paramedics and police officers swinging his arms at them. He’s a menace to the public.”

Defence agent Stuart Murray said his client was an alcoholic and also a menace to himself.