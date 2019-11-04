Warrant for Aberdeen man’s arrest after he failed to appear at court

A warrant has been granted for a man caught driving while disqualified after he failed to appear at court.

Robert Sieracki, 39, previously appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The offences were committed on North Anderson Drive on October 6.

Sentence had been deferred for a social work report to be prepared, but Sieracki, of Ashgrove Gardens South, Aberdeen, failed to show up at court.

Sheriff Philip Mann granted a warrant for his arrest.

Defence agent Shane Campbell previously said: “The reason he was driving is that his daughter had been complaining of severe stomach cramps and Mr Sieracki had, foolishly as it turned out, decided to drive a relatively short distance to a 24-hour Tesco to purchase some painkillers.”