Violent thug stamped on man’s head as he defended daughter in Aberdeen city centre

A violent thug left a father fighting for his life after stamping on his head during a vicious Aberdeen city centre assault.

Brandon Stuart, 18, was part of a group of youths who set about the man as he walked along Union Terrace with his family en route to a concert.

The teen stamped on the man’s head after he was knocked to the pavement, leaving him with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

He now suffers from headaches and has completely lost his senses of taste and smell following the assault – which was witnessed by singer Eddi Reader.

Yesterday Sheriff Graeme Napier lambasted the teenage thug when he appeared in court.

He said: “As a result of your actions on that occasion this man almost died.

“I don’t think you’ve got the faintest idea of the severity of what you did. Kicking on the head is bad enough, but stamping on the head just beggars belief.”

He added: “Before I impose a custodial sentence, which is the most likely outcome in this case, I have to get a social work report.”

He deferred sentence until next month.

Fiscal Depute Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On April 20, 2019 the complainer was in Aberdeen city centre with his 17-year-old daughter and other family members and friends with the intention of attending a concert.

“At approximately 8pm they were walking along Union Terrace when they became aware of a large group of teenagers, including the accused, in Union Terrace Gardens, all of whom were unknown to them.

“The group shouted derogatory remarks towards his daughter and they ran from Union Terrace Gardens to Union Terrace towards him and his daughter.”

She said the man’s daughter was attacked by a member of the group and that he tried to intervene.

The fiscal added that as he did so the same member of the group struck him and they “became involved in a struggle” and he “attempted to back away” but was repeatedly punched by another member of the group which caused him to fall to the ground.

Ms Begg said: “He struck his head off the pavement and as he lay on the ground the accused stamped once on his head.

“Another male also stamped on his head and they both ran away.

“As a result the complainer was rendered unconscious. The assault was witnessed by a number of passersby including a doctor who administered medical assistance.”

The incident was also witnessed by singer Eddi Reader who was on her way to perform at the Music Hall at the time.

Stuart’s victim had a 6cm laceration to the back of his head which required six staples to close and left a four to five inch scar.

Ms Begg said: “He also sustained a fractured skull and bleeding and bruising on the front of his brain.”

He now suffers from short-term memory problems and headaches.

Stuart, of Brebner Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly reserved his mitigation for the sentencing hearing, but said his client, who was just 17 at the time of the offence, had complied with a curfew bail condition since his last appearance around nine months ago.