Violent thug jailed after ‘terrifying’ screwdriver attack on man in his Aberdeen home

A violent thug has been jailed after he battered a man in his Aberdeen home, hitting him with a screwdriver and even a glass table in a horrific assault lasting half an hour.

Craig Brown, 38, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing where he was caged for two years over the “frightening, prolonged attack”.

Brown left his victim – his neighbour, who suffered from a degenerative disease – scarred and severely injured following the ordeal at a high-rise block of flats, and also stole the man’s £1,000 television.

The 38-year-old repeatedly punched the man on the head and body and repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a screwdriver.

He also threatened to kill him and struck him with a glass table as well as restraining him and biting him on the head.

All this left Brown’s victim with severe injuries and permanently scarred. Brown also robbed the man of a bank card, a mobile phone and a television.

The court heard the horrific assault lasted for around half an hour.

Brown previously pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and robbery over the incident which happened at an address at Cairncry Court in Aberdeen on September 13.

Fiscal Depute Lucy Simpson previously told the court Brown had been drinking before he entered his neighbour’s flat at around 5pm.

After a disagreement between the two, she said he had “started to behave aggressively, throwing items around the kitchen”.

He then told the man he would “lay into him” and began punching him.

Ms Simpson said: “Brown picked up a screwdriver and struck him on the head and body and told him not to get up or he would kill him.”

He then grabbed a coffee table and hit the man with it, causing it to shatter across the room.

The victim was eventually able to escape and ask a neighbour for help. Police later found him “covered in blood” sitting on the front step of the building.

He was taken to hospital with cuts all over his body and was discharged three days later and warned he would bear permanent scarring.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client’s position in relation to the offence was contained in a court-ordered social work report.

He added Brown had struggled with the absence of both his parents and had issues with drug and alcohol misuse.

He said: “He needs to get his life into order.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said: “It’s a very serious matter – a frightening, prolonged attack.”

She ordered Brown, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, to be jailed for 24 months and also imposed a 12-month supervised release order.