Video: Aberdeen child predator caught by paedophile hunters posing as girl, 14

A self-confessed “nasty, dirty perv” sent obscene sexual images and tried to meet a paedophile hunter posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Desmond Ritchie, 47, began messaging what he thought was a 19-year-old girl called Chloe on dating app Hot or Not.

But the predator was undeterred when “Chloe” told him she was just 14, even sending her a sexual video, asking for pictures and arranging to meet her.

As a string of vile messages, sent between October 1 and 13, were narrated in the courtroom, a member of the public exclaimed “I can’t listen to this” and walked out.

Ritchie was snared when he arrived at the meet location, a bus stop near his home, and was met by a team of adults from paedophile hunter groups Keeping Kids Safe and Hunting Online Predators Everyday (Hope).

The groups filmed the sting and live streamed it on Facebook before escorting Ritchie to the police station.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court one message sent by Ritchie read: “I’m a nasty, dirty perv.”

Chloe responded: “Don’t know what that means. I’m 14. That okay?”

He replied: “Naughty girl. Suppose so.”

Ms MacVicar said: “The accused asked Chloe to meet him and invited her to his house.

“He continued to ask her if she wished to engage in sexual activities and the decoy, Chloe, consistently reminded the accused she was only 14.”

Ritchie told “Chloe” she was “too young to be on here” before sending her a picture of male genitalia.

He also went on to send a video of himself performing a solo sex act before asking her to delete it.

At one stage Ritchie messaged: “Probably best you don’t speak to me. Think I’m a paedo.”

He then “indicated he liked Chloe a lot”.

Within 13 days he asked if she wanted to meet seven times and on October 12 she agreed.

They agreed to meet at a bus stop on Grampian Place and the groups sprang into action, recording Ritchie before taking him to Torry police station.

Ritchie, of Grampian Place, pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child, attempting to cause a child to view a sexual image and attempting to meet a person under 16 with the intention of engaging in unlawful sexual behaviour.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client was divorced and had been on the app “looking for love”, but accepted learning the girl was 14 had not affected his interaction with her.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence until March for reports.

Speaking after the court appearance, a spokesman for Hope said he was “delighted” with the conviction.

He added: “If I could afford to live without having to work I would do this 24 hours a day.

“We’re keeping kids safe. We’re not vigilantes. We’re not out to cause trouble.”