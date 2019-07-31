Victims praised for bravery as Aberdeen sex attacker jailed for four years

Police have praised the bravery of the victims of a sex attacker as he was jailed for four years and six months.

Christopher Kenn, also known as Lumsden, carried out two assaults on strangers 11 years apart.

He was appearing at the High Court in Glasgow for sentencing after previously admitting assaulting both his victims – one of whom was a 16-year-old – with intent to rape.

Kenn first pounced on a 25-year-old woman in Aberdeen as she was heading home from a night out in 2008.

He remained at large because police were unable to identify the culprit.

It meant Kenn was then free to attack a 16-year-old schoolgirl in the city in January 2019 after following her off a bus.

He later claimed to have attacked her “by accident”.

A DNA check then pinned the crime from more than a decade earlier on him.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Kerry McCombie said: “I would like to take this opportunity to praise the bravery of his victims.

“Reliving traumatic incidents is not easy but as a result of their tenacity, Kenn will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“I hope the victims can take some sort of comfort knowing that their valuable assistance and testimony has led to this outcome.”

Kenn initially struck in the early hours of September 16 2008, in Orchard Street, Aberdeen.

He pushed the woman to the ground and lay on top of her. Kenn repeatedly tried to pin her arms down. A man living nearby heard her pleas and raced out and Kenn ran off.

DNA was found on the knee of her tights – but there was no match at that time.

During an attack on a schoolgirl earlier this year, Kenn bundled her to the ground then repeatedly punched the teenager before molesting her.

A woman walking her dog heard what was happening and came to the girl’s aid and Kenn ran off.

He was captured on CCTV from a bus.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Mulholland told 45-year-old Kenn: “You said that, had you not been disturbed, you intended to rape both these women. That is very disturbing.”

He ordered Kenn, who was also placed on the sex offenders register, to be monitored for three years on licence after his release from prison.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan said: “He has had the honesty to accept what he has done, which I suggest is unusual in this type of offending.”