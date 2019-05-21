Victim tells of ordeal after north-east sex offender jailed for 28 months

A man has told of his ordeal at the hands of a sex offender who was jailed for preying on him and another boy.

Glenn Forbes was sentenced to 28 months for the historic offences.

One of the victims, now in his 30s, said the abuse made him feel sick, but now he could smile again.

Forbes, 56, was found guilty of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a child aged between 11 and 13 on various occasions between the late 1990s and early 2000s, and of indecently assaulting him in the early 2000s when the boy was 14.

He was further convicted of a charge relating to another boy in his teens, inducing him to drink alcohol and then indecently assaulting him while he was asleep. The offences took place in the north-east in the early 1990s.

One of Forbes’ victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “He was cold and calculated.

“He used to latch on to junior football teams.

“He would buy them football boots and other things.

“It made me feel dirty. It’s had a tremendous impact on me over the years.

“I have lived my life in a shell.”

The man said: “It was good it wasn’t just my word against Forbes’ word, but it was awful knowing someone else has had to go through what I did.”

The man said he cried after hearing the defence case in court, fearing he wouldn’t be believed, but that fear turned to delight when Forbes was found guilty.

He said: “I can smile again. I am pleased he has been sentenced, but two years is actually a year in custody and then he gets released.

“At times the abuse has torn my family apart but we’re actually starting to come together again now, which is great.

“I have a partner and children, and I am feeling more motivated about getting a job and getting on. I’ve started redecorating the house.

“I would urge anyone who has been through this to report it to the police.”

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff Graeme Napier put Forbes on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.