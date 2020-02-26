Vandal who smashed up Aberdeen police car wanted to return to prison

A man has been jailed after smashing up a police car because he wanted to go back to prison.

Paul Smith, 43, took a metal pole to the vehicle on Victoria Road in Aberdeen with an ulterior motive which Sheriff William Summers described as “disturbing”.

But the sheriff admitted the court had no option but to give him what he wanted and imposed a three-month jail term.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 2.20am on February 24 when a witness saw Smith smashing the vehicle’s windows and called police.

While under caution, Smith told officers: “The bar should be by the car I used it to smash the windows with.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A wing mirror and head lamp were damaged along with windows smashed and dents to the body.

Smith, of no fixed abode, pled guilty to wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging the vehicle.

Smith had only been released from a previous sentence three days earlier.

Defence lawyer Peter Shepherd said: “This offence was committed to try to get back into prison.”

Sheriff Summers said: “I’m told you wanted to go back to prison.

“I find that vaguely disturbing and troubling but there’s no alternative available to the court.”