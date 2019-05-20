Man threw traffic cone off victim’s head during ‘pathetic fight’ in Aberdeen city centre

A man threw a traffic cone at another man after a “square go”.

Sam Munro, 26, left the man scarred after the cone struck him just above his eyebrow in the incident on East Craibstone Street.

Munro appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement. The incident happened on November 24.

Defence lawyer Mike Monro said: “The accused was on a night out in the city centre. He accepts that he had been drinking alcohol. The complainer spotted the accused and said something to him.

“Words were exchanged. It’s almost like a couple of school kids going round the back of the bike shed for a fight.”

Munro “agreed to go” for a fight. Mr Monro said: “There was a pathetic fight between the two. The accused picks up a small traffic cone and swings it. Unfortunately for the complainer and accused it hit above the eyebrow and did cause the injury and scar.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller said: “This happened, by the look of things, after what might be described in other parts of the country as a square-go between you and him had come to an end.”

He sentenced Munro, of Leslie, Insch, to 140 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month supervision order.