A thief who used a hammer to smash his way into a north-east shop and steal alcohol has been told to do 280 hours of unpaid work and given a curfew.

Wayne Florence, 47, whose address was given as Foundland Crescent, Insch, admitted stealing alcohol from the Cooperative Shop, Insch, on July 29 and causing £4,500 of damage to the shop.

