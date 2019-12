A teenager has been given unpaid work after being caught with two knives on Bonfire Night.

Sean Walker, who has turned 18 since his last appearance so can now be named, previously pled guilty to possession of the knives.

The offence was committed at around 9.45pm on November 5 at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Walker, of Bawdleyhead, Fraserburgh, to do 100 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 12 months.

