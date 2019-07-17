Unpaid work for shoplifter who stole goods from Aberdeen shop

A shoplifter has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stealing goods from B&M Bargains.

Robert Whyte, 38, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to shoplifting from the Kittybrewster Retail Park store on January 23.

He was on bail at the time of the offence.

Depute fiscal Gavin Letford said Whyte stole household items including washing powder and coffee.

The combined value of the items was £18.

Defence agent Christopher Maitland, representing Whyte, said: “It was a time he was struggling with alcohol and drug difficulties and he doesn’t recall the offence itself but admits he did it based on the evidence.”

He added his client has had a “chaotic lifestyle”.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Whyte, whose address was given in court papers as George Street, Aberdeen, to carry out 20 hours of unpaid work within six months.