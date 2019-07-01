Unpaid work for serial Aberdeen shoplifter

An Aberdeen shoplifter has been handed unpaid work over thefts of more than £350 of goods.

Leanne Fraser, 40, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to a total of seven charges of shoplifting between August last year and June 7.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson told the court Fraser stole groceries and alcohol worth £14.26 from Lidl on King Street, and £40 of meat from Co-op on Rosehill Drive.

She also took food and cleaning products valued at £74.02 from McColls on Hayton Road, as well as £28.39 of food from Tesco Express on Great Northern Road and £44.94 of food from the McColls store.

Fraser stole food worth £80.24 and £83.02 from Tesco Express on Union Street and Co-op on Scotstown Road.

Sheriff Andrew Miller ordered Fraser, of Portal Crescent, Aberdeen, to be supervised for 12 months and do 80 hours unpaid work.