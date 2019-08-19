Unpaid work for north-east woman who supplied cocaine

A woman has been handed unpaid work after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Kathleen Foubister appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

The 40-year-old previously pled guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine on five different occasions between July 10 and August 14 last year in the Fraserburgh area.

The offence was committed at a car park at Farmfoods on the High Street, a car park on Hanover Street, on Hanover Street, at her address and elsewhere.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had an issue with drug misuse.

He highlighted a lack of any previous analogous offending.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Foubister, whose address was given as Hanover Street, Fraserburgh, to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for two years.