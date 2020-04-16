Unpaid work for north-east thug who knocked men unconscious

A north-east thug has been sentenced after knocking two men unconscious and kicking them while they lay on the ground.

Maciej Adamski, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He previously pled guilty to charges of assault to injury and assault to injury and danger of life over the separate incidents in Inverurie in February and March last year.

Defence lawyer Paul Barnett said his client felt a head injury he sustained had affected his behaviour, adding: “He’s now quicker to lose his temper.”

Adamski also previously pled guilty to a separate matter involving assaulting and robbing a man and assaulting and attempting to rob two others. He had also admitted being in possession of MDMA and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Graeme Napier gave Adamski, of High Street, Insch, 200 hours unpaid work, two years of supervision, and a three-month curfew.