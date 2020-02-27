Unpaid work for north-east teenager who blackmailed man on Grindr

A north-east teen has been handed 70 hours of unpaid work after blackmailing a man who sent him a saucy snap on dating app Grindr.

Joseph Cordiner, 19, threatened to send the image of the man in his underwear to his boss if he didn’t drop off cash for him to collect at a footpath near Monument View, Inverurie.

His terrified victim paid a total of £700 over two drops between August 30 and September 2 2018, but when Cordiner demanded another £500 he went to the police.

Cordiner previously pled guilty to extortion and attempted extortion. Defence agent David Sutherland said his client was in a “poor financial position” at the time.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “I do note in the background report there have been difficulties in your life and I take that in to account.

“I know there were financial difficulties, nevertheless this was a premeditated crime and must have caused a serious amount of stress and distress to the victim.”

She gave Cordiner, of North Street, Inverurie, 70 hours of unpaid work and nine months’ supervision.