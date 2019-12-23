Unpaid work for north-east teenager who barged into woman’s home and simulated sex act with teddy

A north-east teenager has been given unpaid work after he pushed his way into a woman’s home – and then simulated a sex act on a teddy bear.

Cameron Rae appeared at the woman’s door, at an address in Aberdeenshire, and pushed her out of the way to gain entry at 8.30pm on August 5.

The 18-year-old made his way to her bedroom where he jumped on to the bed and grabbed a teddy bear before simulating a sex act.

He then lay down on the floor, removed his trousers and underwear in full view of the woman and carried out a sex act.

Rae previously admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, public indecency and wilfully or recklessly damaging solar lamps.

He also admitted two charges of assaulting police officers and breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

The Crown accepted there was no significant sexual element to the case.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Rae, whose address was given in court papers as Osprey Square, Inverurie, to be supervised for two years and to do 200 hours of unpaid work over the space of nine months.

Defence Gail Goodfellow previously said: “He is thoroughly ashamed of himself and embarrassed and full of remorse.”