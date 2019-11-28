Unpaid work for north-east man who struck victim on head with shard of glass

A north-east man has been given unpaid work after hitting someone on the head with a shard of glass.

Stephen Forbes appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to two charges dating from July 13 last year.

The 25-year-old admitted a charge of assault to injury at an address on Nelson Street, Aberdeen, by lunging at a man and striking him on the head with a piece of glass.

He also admitted maliciously breaking the windows of a car at an address on Canal Street, Aberdeen, with a rock or stone.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said her client “suffers from a number of mental health difficulties”.

She added: “Around the time of this offence his mental health was particularly poor. It seems he has no recollection at all of these offences.

“He accepts full responsibility and shows genuine remorse.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Forbes, whose address was given as Institution Road, Elgin, to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 12 months.