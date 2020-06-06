Unpaid work for north-east man who stole construction supplies

A man has has been handed unpaid work after admitting stealing construction supplies in the north-east.

Robert Fraser was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when the case called, but a letter was submitted entered pleas of guilty.

The 29-year-old pled guilty to stealing the supplies from a construction site yard at Asda on Longside Road in Peterhead on July 17 last year.

He also admitted stealing clothes from New Look, Drummers Corner, Peterhead, on August 27 as well as failing to comply with a curfew bail condition.

Sheriff Robert McDonald ordered Fraser, whose address was given in court papers as Pentland Place, Peterhead, to carry out a total of 64 hours of unpaid work.