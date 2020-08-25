Unpaid work for north-east man who confessed to downloading indecent images of children

A north-east man who downloaded indecent images of children, because he became “curious” after reading an online discussion about “jail bait”, has been handed unpaid work.

William Pirie, 64, who had nearly 200 images of girls, told police he was having thoughts of self-harming because he had downloaded indecent images of children.

Overcome by guilt, Pirie was found sitting outside Peterhead police station with his head in his hands before confessing to officers what he had done.

He previously admitted taking, or permitting to be taken, or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between July 1 and August 22.

And yesterday Pirie, of Broad Street, Peterhead, also admitted failing to comply with a bail condition by deleting internet search history on his laptop.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard a total of 182 category C images were found.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said his client had turned up at the police station in tears because he wanted to hand himself in and report the difficulties he had been having, adding that “support and education” would be helpful to him.

Sheriff William Summers ordered Pirie to be supervised for three years, complete the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also made him subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offences act for three years.