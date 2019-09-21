Unpaid work for north-east man who attacked police officers

A man has been handed unpaid work after he attacked police officers.

Brian Maule, 44, lunged at one officer and also kicked her on the body, and spat at another officer attending an address on Seaton Place East, Aberdeen, over a noise complaint on May 4.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police arrived at around 11.30pm and found Maule in the landing of a block of flats “shouting” and seemingly under the influence of alcohol or something else”.

On another occasion at Queen Street, Aberdeen, Maule kicked two officers.

Maule, of Keithmuir Road, Drumoak, previously pled guilty to four charges of assaulting officers and one of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner. He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and 12 months’ supervision.