Unpaid work for north-east man over cannabis offences

A north-east man has been handed unpaid work after admitting two charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Oliver Ormerod, 23, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the matter.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug at an address on Esslemont Circle, Ellon and elsewhere on April 19, and also on June 12.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton said his client reported a “reduction” in his cannabis use and had moved away from the area and taken steps to address his issues.

Sheriff Graeme Napier told Ormerod, of Overbrae, Turriff, he would impose an alternative to custody given the steps taken.

He gave him two years supervision, 140 hours of unpaid work and a four-month curfew.