Unpaid work for north-east man caught with knife after fixing mum’s shed

A north-east man has been handed unpaid work after being caught with a knife in a public place.

Simon Bandy had a lock-knife with a four-inch blade in his jeans pocket when police officers stopped him on North Street, Inverurie, on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old had been using the knife while trying to fix his mum’s garden shed, but forgot it was in his pocket when he went to source a piece of wood.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers stopped and searched Bandy at 2.40pm after forming the view he was under the influence and unsteady on his feet.

In reply to caution and charge he said he “didn’t have a clue” the knife was in his pocket adding: “I was fixing the shed.”

Bandy, of Brands Butt, Inverurie, pled guilty to being in possession of a lock-knife in a public place.

Defence agent John Ferrie said: “He was working on a shed in his mum’s garden. He helps his mum do odd jobs.

“After trying to fix the shed he required a piece of wood so he jumped in his car to travel to get the wood and he had the knife in his back pocket.”

Mr Ferrie said the vehicle was involved in a collision which was not Bandy’s fault, and that he was picking up a wing mirror when he came to police attention.

Sheriff Philip Mann ordered Bandy to complete 67 hours of unpaid work.