Unpaid work for man who stole more than £9,000 of chips from Aberdeen casino

A man has been ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work after he stole more than £9,000 of gambling chips.

Mahmudul Hasan, 48, who was also placed under supervision for a year, had been in Rainbow Casino, Summer Street, playing blackjack on March 26, before he swiped the float from one of the tables. It had chips worth £9,301.50.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said his client was a gambling addict. He previously admitted stealing the chips and pretending to staff he lawfully possessed them and obtaining £700 by fraud by exchanging them.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The court previously heard Hasan lifted the float box and “concealed it in his jacket”.

Hasan, of Balmellie Street, Turriff, returned later in the evening without the float and exchanged gambling chips for cash totalling £700. The court heard it seemed to include some of the stolen chips.