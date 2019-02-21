Unpaid work for man who stalked former partner

A man who stalked his former partner for months and messaged her colleague saying he could get her “battered” has been given unpaid work.

Michael Ronald, known as Munro, 21, had been in a relationship with the woman for around 10 months but engaged in the troubling conduct between August 6 and October 1 following their break-up in April last year.

Munro, of Deevale Crescent, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his ex-partner fear or alarm and sentence was deferred for reports.

But he has now been handed a 12-month supervision order as well as 90 hours of unpaid work after an appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. He was also given a five-year non-harassment order.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald previously told the court the woman described the relationship as “controlling”.

She said that on August 6, a friend and colleague of the woman received a Facebook message from someone who identified himself as “Boobs”.

Ms MacDonald said: “Within the message the person, who turned out to be the accused, stated the woman ‘is a fool min, honestly I’ll get her battered’.”

On another occasion he paced back and forth outside a nail bar she was in until the woman’s mother collected her.

Defence agent John Ferrie previously said Munro was “extremely sorry”.